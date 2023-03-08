'Big and strong rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 4

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
Always trust your gut feeling
MIRANDA PATERSON
AGE: 35
Profession: Regional Development lead with the Department of the Chief Minister
Miranda Paterson just won't take 'no' as an answer - and it is that mindset that makes her a role-model within her community.
"We cannot accept that our remote location means our access to services and infrastructure should be compromised," she says. "We cannot accept remote disadvantages."
After leaving the Northern Territory in a move that was not supported by her 'gut feeling', Miranda is back in Katherine - 'a place of constant adventure'.
Here, she now inspires a new generation of young leaders through her actions - and finds inspiration in those who challenge themselves and push the boundaries.
No matter what happens, always be positive and look for the good.
PETRENA ARISTON
AGE: 70
PROFESSION: Owner of a world-famous gallery and tourism venture
Despite losing her beloved husband Alex and one of her sons, Top Didj owner Petrena Ariston always tries to stay positive.
Inspired by the 'women of Katherine' who show determination, she says 'a good attitude can get you through anything'.
And it is that positive mindset that makes her a role model for so many.
"Stay focussed, be persistent, believe in yourself," she says.
"I love how the community in Katherine comes together when there is a problem and the community works together to solve it," she says about the community spirit of her hometown of Katherine.
"With the situation that is going on at the moment (crime), we need to remember our strengths and come together as a community again. Politics can't help us, and we can't wait for politicians to fix our problems for us. As a society, we have to take matters in our own hands and help ourselves.
"Making everybody feel wanted and showing them that they belong - that's a good start."
Be brave, wear red lipstick
TONI TAPP COUTTS
AGE: 67
PROFESSION: Real Estate Agent, artist, author, golfer
When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Toni Tapp Coutts had to re-evaluate her life and her goals. So, while undergoing chemo, the power woman published a book about her life and her Outback childhood.
Today, with a bestseller novel about her life under her belt, and large-scale projects on the go, she is a role-model for others.
"Actions speak louder than words," she says. "We encourage others to become leaders within our community through our own actions and contributions."
Leading by example, Toni is outspoken when it comes to being a change-maker in her hometown of Katherine.
"To achieve bigger and better things for our region, people's attitudes have to change. We all need to have a 'can do' attitude instead of a 'can't do'."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
