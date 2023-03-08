As the Northern Territory continues to battle floodwaters in almost every corner of the Top End, a ringer on a Barkly cattle station has shared incredible images of the extent of the flooding.
Yarraki Dodd took to social media to showcase the 'water views' at Gallipoli Station, an outstation to Alexandria, one of the country's largest cattle stations on the border between the Northern Territory and Queensland.
The images show water lapping at the front doors of the demountable accommodation at the stockmen's quarters, and vehicles up to their tow balls in floodwaters.
Social media users were quick to respond to the images, with some calling the extend of the flooding 'insane'.
The Bureau of Meteorology said Alexandria Station received the highest rain total this week with a whopping 415.2mm recorded at the station.
The Bureau said on March 3, 262mm of rain was dumped on Alexandria in just one day.
Meanwhile, a flood watch remains in place for parts of the eastern inland and Carpentaria Coastal catchments, with the Bureau warning that more river rises and extended flooding will be likely across the area.
"A tropical low is expected to be slow-moving south of the Gulf of Carpentaria coast in Queensland or far eastern NT for the rest of this week," the Bureau said.
"Scattered showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected across the eastern Carpentaria and far eastern Barkly Districts, with possible heavy falls."
The Bureau said in the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday rainfall totals up to 310mm across the Nicholson River catchment and up to 130mm across the Settlement Creek catchment were recorded.
"Catchments throughout the flood watch area are generally saturated and will respond quickly to further heavy rainfall," the Bureau said.
Rainfall totals of 10 to 20 mm are forecast across parts of the flood watch area with isolated heavier falls up to 50 mm possible at the NT-Queensland Border area.
Rainfall is expected to cause further elevated river levels and areas of flooding. This may also prolong or cause renewed flooding and local ponding and overland flooding.
Catchments likely to be affected include the Robinson River, the Calvert River, Settlement Creek, the Nicholson River, the Georgina River and Eyre Creek.
The Bureau said roads could become impassable and major highways could be closed.
"Some communities and homesteads may become isolated."
For areas outside the flood watch area, a generalised flood warning is current for the Victoria River downstream of Kalkarindji, a moderate flood warning is current for the Lower Daly River and a minor flood warning is current for the McArthur River.
Flood Safety Advice
The Northern Territory Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.
Emergency information is available at www.securent.nt.gov.au.
The latest road conditions are available at www.roadreport.nt.gov.au.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
