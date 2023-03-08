Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Local councils call for funds lifeline after disasters

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated March 9 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local councils such as flood-ravaged Forbes don't want to raise rates as their communities recover. (Lucy Cambourn/AAP PHOTOS)

Councils across Australia are calling on the federal government to live up to an election promise of more funding as many rural areas "rob Peter to pay Paul" to avoid raising rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.