Dramatic rescue: Navy saves six from stricken luxury yacht

The Australian Navy has come to the rescue of six people onboard a luxury yacht in waters off the coast of Darwin.
MV Vivierae II - which can be chartered for $136,000 per week, was en route to Townsville in Queensland from Darwin, when the 30m motor yacht ran into engine trouble, alerting the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to its plight.
Destroyer HMAS Hobart deployed a rigid-hull inflatable boat to rescue six passengers and crew members from the vessel.
Under the watchful eyes of the crew of the Navy destroyer, the inflatable boat was launched in "challenging conditions", to help the MV Vivierae II which was stranded in international waters north east of Darwin, near Kolepon (Dolok), Indonesia.
Coxswain Petty Officer Christopher Keillor said he was excited to be part of the rescue.
"It's a great feeling to be the operator in a situation like this and achieving the mission of getting people to safety," Petty Officer Keillor said.
"The training we receive prepares us well for operating in real situations."
HMAS' Hobart's navigator, Lieutenant Dean Gilbert, who was in charge of the safe execution of the rescue said the deployment and operation of an inflatable boat required "focus and careful consideration" of the weather conditions and sea state.
"There are a lot of moving parts including providing an effective lee to enable the launch and recovery of the (boat), to achieve a safe breakaway and recovery under challenging conditions," he said.
"The team pulled together excellently for this rescue and it was great to see us achieve it safely."
MV Vivierae II is currently at anchor and the owner will arrange to have it returned to harbour once the bad weather affecting northern Australia has passed.
The crew and passengers have been returned safely to shore on Thursday Island.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
