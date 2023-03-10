'Big and strong rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 6

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
Go and chase your dreams
USHANI LOKU ARUMAGE
AGE: 30
PROFESSION: Project and volunteer coordinator, Connected Women Red Cross
With a sincere love for the diverse community of Katherine, Ushani Loku Arumage is an inspirational leader, fostering connections among people from all walks of life from different backgrounds.
Inspired by her father and her mother, the young leader encourages the next generation of role models by encouraging them to see both sides of a coin.
"Life is 50-50 of following procedures and the system, but it's also important to listen to your inner voice and think outside of the box," she says.
Don't worry what other people think - just go for it
HEIDI SHAE
AGE: 40
PROFESSION: Pettingzoologist
When Heidi Shae lost her sister and a friend in a car crash, she had to pick up the pieces of her life.
"It was a case of taking tragedy and flipping it around," she says.
She found a place to heal among animals - and has since turned her own safe haven into a sanctuary for others, travelling across the region with her petting zoo for the entire community to enjoy.
"Don't let fear hold you back," she says. " Use all your energy to focus on the outcome you want to achieve."
Anything is possible, follow your dreams
KELLY ROSAS
AGE: 49
PROFESSION: Case manager in community services, athlete, volunteer, mum
When an accident in 1995 left her with severe injuries, it was persistence and resilience and a strong belief in her own abilities that helped Kelly Roses overcome her life's greatest challenges.
"You have to find humour in tough situations too," she says.
It's her positive mindset that makes Kelly the outstanding role model she is within the Big Rivers region, helping others to take pride in themselves and create change.
"Young people need a diverse range of mentors and leaders who they can identify with and help them find their place in the world and teach them to believe in themselves," she says.
Kelly says the highlight of her life was moving to Katherine 'for 18 months' 22 years ago.
"Katherine is home, where I became part of a big family," she says.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
