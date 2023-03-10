'Big and deep rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 7

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
You can overcome any challenge, don't be afraid.
LISA MUMBIN
AGE: 54
PROFESSION: Community leader, Chair Jawoyn Association
For Lisa Mumbin, being a leader isn't easy - but it is a role she was appointed to do by her Elders who inspire her to give it her all.
Having lost 'to many' family members and loved ones, Lisa is a fighter who stands up for what is right and she is not scared to speak her truth.
"A lot needs to change," she says. "Let's start with the name of my home, Katherine, with its beautiful mixtures of people and scenery. The name itself is based on an English perspective and it needs to be changed."
With a sincere love for her home, Lisa says highlights in her life are the 'moments of celebration on all levels', including NAIDOC Day events and community marches down the main street of her hometown.
Value doesn't come from what you do, like or say, but from knowing that you are loved by you Creator
DESLIE GREEN
AGE: 41
PROFESSION: Swim teacher, lifeguard, mum
In her early teens, Deslie Green didn't know who she was and couldn't see her worth and value. Later in life, pregnant with her third child, her mental health again took a dip, when motherhood felt overwhelming.
But the energetic woman has since found her place in the world, and has grown to be confident in who she is, doing what she loves - and inspiring others to do the same.
"Pursue the things that make you feel alive," she says. "And whatever it is you do, do it with all your energy and your heart."
Today Deslie encourages others to be the best versions of themselves and become mentors in the close-knit community she calls home.
"People who are involved in antisocial behaviour in our town need strong mentorship," she says. "We're doing them and ourselves an injustice by allowing people to live irresponsibly. We all need to step up as mentors."
Go with the choice that scares you the most, because that's the one that's going to help you grow
INGRID STONHILL
AGE: Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter.
PROFESSION: Chief Executive Officer at Katherine Town Council
Ingrid Stonhill believes young women need to be encouraged 'to give up their need to be liked'. Council's top manager also had some advice for those in tough leadership positions: "Remain authentic, improve and provide value every day and know that the growing number of haters means that you are doing remarkable things."
A low point in her life was the Christchurch earthquake, a natural disaster that devastated her New Zealand home town.
"Watching my beautiful city, and best friend crumble in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake was hard," she says.
The experience has made the local Council leader put a greater value on the things that are important in life: "Having somewhere to go is home, having someone to love is family, having both is a blessing. I am blessed in Katherine."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
