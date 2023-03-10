Free events for junior golfers

Budding golfers will be taking to the greens in the next school holidays, after Golf Australia NT has announced its inclusion in the fully funded Katherine School Holiday Program.
The activities are designed to help get kids more active and improve their understanding of the game of golf.
Participants will improve their individual game skills and teamwork through a variety of different fun activities and opportunities to play golf.
The free golf activities are free for all ages from 18 and below.
Junior golfers are not required to attend each day but are welcome for any they choose with registrations required.
The golf clinics will be held on April 11 and 12 from 10am to 3pm, with each registered participant receiving a free shirt and water bottle.
Contact brodie.morcom@golf.org.au for more information.
