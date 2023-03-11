'Joy of book' celebrated

A small town in the Big Rivers Region has held a 'Community Reading Hour' to share "the joys of books and reading".
An initiative by Australia Reads, supported by Roper Gulf Regional Council, the Australian Reading Hour was hosted by Mataranka Library at the local town hall, with students from Mataranka School, Jilkminggan School, Jilkminggan Family as First Teachers (FaFT) and local Aged Care clients coming together for the event, which saw locals read their favourite books.
Aaron Mardi and Kerri Coghlan from Jilkminggan School read Main Abija (My Grandad) by Ngukurr artist Karen Rogers in Kriol and English while Mataranka Police Sergeant Michael Valladares read his own book that he recently wrote for his sons.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
