'Big and deep rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 8

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
You are unique. Life has many ups and downs, treasure those wonderful times you have with loved ones and the experiences in your life.
CHRISTINA FOWLER
AGE: 56 years (I made it this far)
PROFESSION: Mother, poet, recycling and picking up rubbish
For Christina Fowler life is an adventure, and she goes through life inspiring others by being kind, doing a good deed whenever she can and looking after planet Earth.
"Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is the present," she says.
Inspired by wisdom and premonition - Lao tzu, Thich Nhat Hanh, Dalai Lama, Confucius, Nelson Mandela and many others - Christina loves her hometown for its beautiful river and fond memories of 'a wonderful place to be'.
The mother of two 'beautiful babies who are now two amazing women' would like others to give more respect to the environment, especially rivers, beaches and waterways.
Work hard to achieve what you want in life
FE FAHEY
AGE: 65
PROFESSION: Shop owner
Powerhouse Fe Fahey never dreamt about moving to Australia, let alone running a successful business in the main street of Katherine. Yet, the inspirational woman is a force to be reckoned with in the town's business scene.
Having raised her family in Katherine, Fe says she loves the people and the community spirit of her chosen hometown.
"But we need to start disciplining naughty kids," she says, admitting that it can be 'quite depressing' when the phone rings in the early hours of the morning for police to tell her that her shop has yet another broken window.
But despite the crime, 'Katherine is a good place, full of friendly, helpful and generous people', she says.
Don't listen to the nay-sayers
KYM HENDERSON
AGE: 30
PROFESSION: Executive Assistant, Deputy Mayor
For the Deputy Mayor of Katherine, leadership starts at home. "Education is the key for young people," she says. "The more they know, the more they want to know."
Inspired by her mum and dad, Kym's love for the people of Katherine and the town's 'amazing community spirit and togetherness', reached a memorable high point in her life when she was elected as councillor.
"To have the community put their trust in me to achieve something for them and make a small difference in their lives, that was very special," she says.
