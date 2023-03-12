Cattle Australia calls on PM to 'restate' live ex support

The Federal Government has started its consultation with industry key players to phase out the live export of sheep.
Cattle Australia, the national peak body for the Australian grass-fed beef cattle industry, has now voiced concerns by the "precedent being set" by developing live export policies "as a response to activism" and not on the basis of science or merit.
"Prime Minister Albanese and his government have given our industry a public assurance that live cattle exports will not be targeted, and we expect them to uphold that assurance," Cattle Australia Chair David Foote said.
Australia's live cattle export industry is a world leader in animal welfare and the only live export industry that helps to ensure positive animal welfare outcomes overseas through our one-of-a-kind Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) system.
"If there was ever a move to ban the export of live cattle from Australia, it would have a devastating impact on the importing countries as Australian live cattle remain a critical element to improving food security and employment opportunities in those countries that cannot easily develop large scale cattle enterprises to meet their needs," Mr Foote said.
Cattle Australia is now calling on the Prime Minister to "restate" his support for the continuance of the live cattle trade.
"Additionally, we remain very disappointed that after more than ten years the Northern Territory cattle producers are still waiting to receive Court awarded compensation after the Federal Court found the live trade was shut down by the then Gillard Labor government unlawfully.
"Settling this matter should be the priority for this government."
