'Big and deep rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 9

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
Don't accept unfairness and inequalities, not not, not ever
SIOBHAN MACKAY
AGE: 38
PROFESSION: CEO, lawyer, advocate, activist
Through acceptance and with a good dose of humour, Siobhan Mackay is a role model who encourages others to find their place in the world - and hers is in Katherine, with its 'great sense of community spirit'.
"Wherever you go in Katherine, you feel like you belong," she says. "You have a connection, you see friends. The best day of my life was the day I moved to Katherine - it changed the trajectory of my life."
The passionate activist encourages other women across the region to be themselves and continue to be 'unique, interesting, amazing'.
Be yourself, take up space in the world
RUTH STORER
AGE: 31
PROFESSION: Lawyer
For Ruth Storer leadership means giving people the space to be themselves. "Make space for people's individuality," she says.
Inspired by her mother and the passionate people she works with, Ruth says she loves the Katherine community spirit and the region's big open spaces.
She encourages locals to remember 'to celebrate the good things' instead of buying into negativity spread via social media.
A personal highlight for Ruth is finally getting married last year after her wedding was cancelled three times due to Covid.
Embrace education and never let an opportunity go by to improve yourself
CHRISTINE BUTLER
AGE: 58
PROFESSION: Regional lead for health-funded projects
Despite having had a bad experience in Katherine a few years ago, Christine Butler loves her community - a community that came together and treated her well when she needed it the most.
Now she is on a mission to give back.
"The togetherness of the Katherine community really stands out," she says. "But we all need to work together to eliminate racism and work on a robust reconciliation process."
She encourages others to 'get up, stand up and show up to let your strong voice be heard'.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.