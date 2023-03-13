Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Call for more focus on environmental impacts of trade

By Liv Casben
March 13 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trade talks need a greater focus on environmental standards, a former OECD director says. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

More consideration needs to be given to environmental standards in global agricultural trade agreements, the former director of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.