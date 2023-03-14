GALLERY: International Women's Day celebrated 2

Hundreds of Katherinites gathered at a variety of International Women's Day events to celebrate strong and inspirational females across the region.
Top Didj hosted a 'Women's Business' exhibition, highlighting women's stories through art created by local women alongside Warnayaka art from Lajamanu.
Katherine Town Council's put on an inspiring Women's Day breakfast at Godinymayin, with Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill chairing a panel discussion with inspirational women including Australian of the Year Local Hero Sacha King.
Hundreds of locals joined the annual Women's Day march across the railway bridge.
Hundreds of Katherinites gathered at a variety of International Women's Day events to celebrate strong and inspirational females across the region.

Top Didj hosted a 'Women's Business' exhibition, highlighting women's stories through art created by local women alongside Warnayaka art from Lajamanu.

Katherine Town Council's put on an inspiring Women's Day breakfast at Godinymayin, with Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill chairing a panel discussion with inspirational women including Australian of the Year Local Hero Sacha King.

Hundreds of locals joined the annual Women's Day march across the railway bridge.
