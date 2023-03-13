Kids arrested over alleged assaults

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses for two incidents near Railway Terrace, Katherine South, around 6.30am on Monday.
Police said a group of four youths were allegedly involved in an assault on a woman who managed to escape in a mini-bus.
In another incident soon after, the same youths assaulted a woman and stole her mobile phone.
The woman had to be taken to Katherine Hospital by St John Ambulance paramedics to receive treatment for her injuries.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested two children, aged 12, for robbery and assault with intent to steal.
Police said detectives were still seeking to identify the first victim, believed to be a shift worker travelling home from night shift.
If you are the victim of the first incident, or if you have any further information about this incident, please get in touch with the police on 131 444.
Please quote reference number 10285978.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.