'Day the war came to town' to be commemorated

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
March 14 2023 - 8:00am
The Katherine community together with Royal Australian Airforce representatives and the Administrator of the Northern Territory, Dr Hugh Heggie, will be gathering at the Katherine Museum on Wednesday, March 22, to commemorate the day the war came to Katherine.

