'Day the war came to town' to be commemorated

The Katherine community together with Royal Australian Airforce representatives and the Administrator of the Northern Territory, Dr Hugh Heggie, will be gathering at the Katherine Museum on Wednesday, March 22, to commemorate the day the war came to Katherine.
The commemorative event will be held from 9.45, with a F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Tindal's No. 75 Squadron set to conduct a low-level flypast over the museum at 10.02am as a mark of respect on the 81st anniversary of the Bombing of Katherine.
On 22 March 1942, Katherine was attacked by Imperial Japanese Navy aircraft, in the southernmost bombing raid on the Northern Territory in World War II.
It is estimated that 91 bombs were dropped on Katherine, 84 alone on the Katherine Aerodrome.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
