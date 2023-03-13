'Big and deep rivers': Our inspirational women, Part 10

There is no shortage of inspirational women across the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate female leaders this International Women's Day, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre is hosting a powerful portrait exhibition to showcase some of the region's female role models.
Read some of their inspirational stories exclusively in the Katherine Times.
Be yourself and love yourself for who you are
MILIWANGA WURRBEN
AGE: 65
PROFESSION: Teacher of spirituality, artist, weaver, cultural consultant
Miliwanga Wurrben leads by being a role model for the next generation of strong women.
"Whatever you dream of doing, keep pushing yourself to achieve what you deserve," she says.
A passionate mentor, Mili says women elders need to pass on their knowledge and wisdom and understanding of the world to the next generation.
"To be a woman with virtue, you always have to have your ears open to listen," she says. "Never be quick to talk. Always be patient in listening. You will know the time when it's your turn to speak."
While growing up, Mili was inspired by her strong and traditional mother, who didn't speak English or Kriol. At an early age Mili became her mother's interpreter. Today, her nanna, Nellie Camfoo, inspires her as a mentor and teacher. "She's my everything," she says.
It's never too late
JANE MACK
AGE: 38
PROFESSION: Public servant
When Jane Mack first attempted to study at university, she didn't have enough faith in herself and she was scared. But the young powerhouse has since found her place in the world and is encouraging emerging leaders to be their best selves by supporting them and 'bringing them up with us'.
"We need to realise that we all have a voice and we need to use it to affect change," she says.
Jane's greatest achievement and proudest moments involve raising her son, who is 18.
Seize the day
STEPHANIE HILL
AGE: 80
PROFESSION: Business owner
The eldest of seven children, Stephanie Hill believes that everyone should be given a fair go without 'getting knocked down'.
Inspired by go-getters, Stephanie has been running Manbulloo since 1995.
"Live in the here and now," she says.
Stephanie says she loves Katherine and the town's familiarity.
"No matter where you go in town, you'll always know people to have a chat with. There's always interaction among people."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
