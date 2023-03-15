Justice for Dwayne as company fined $1.4m

A Darwin equipment hire company and its director have been convicted and fined a total of $1,140,000 in the Darwin Local Court following the tragic death of Katherine man Dwayne Beaumont.
Mr Beaumont was killed loading an excavator in 2019.
Both the company and the director entered an early guilty plea in court last Friday.
In April 2019, Mr Beaumont drove a prime mover and trailer to pick up a hired excavator from Territory Plant Hire previously located in the suburb of Wishart.
The excavator was fitted with a large excavator bucket that contained two smaller buckets and a ripper which were not restrained.
During the loading of an excavator, the smaller excavator bucket dislodged, killing Mr Beaumont.
Titan Plant Hire Pty Ltd, trading as Territory Plant Hire, was fined $960,000 under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 for failing its primary duty of care.
Company director Mr Jason Frank Madalena, was fined $180,000 for failing to exercise due diligence.
Charges were also initially laid against the excavator operator in 2021, however, these charges were withdrawn when the operator passed away.
The Northern Territory's Work Health and Safety Regulator Peggy Cheong said her thoughts were with the family of Mr Beaumont, and hoped the conclusion of the trial would help to bring closure to the loss of their loved one.
"This tragedy could have been easily avoided if Titan Plant Hire had appropriate systems in place to ensure the safe operation and loading of machinery and equipment which was being hired," Ms Cheong said.
"Equipment hire companies must have systems in place to induct workers and/or customers into the workplace and systematically check their qualifications before allowing them to operate and load hired machinery.
"Secondly all workplaces, whether they are a hire yard or construction site, must securely restrain excavator buckets and attachments before loading and transportation.
"Finally an exclusion zone should be in place around machinery when it is in operation to prevent the machinery from making contact with nearby workers," Ms Cheong said.
Safety watchdog NT Worksafe said in a statement that the fines were the highest of this kind ever handed to a private company in the Northern Territory.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
