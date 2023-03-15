Roper Council launches 'innovative' plan

Roper Gulf Regional Council has launched its 'innovate' Reconciliation Action Plan in the presence of Bagala Traditional Owners and elders, local councillors, staff and stakeholders.
Council Mayor Tony Jack said that the launch of the Council's first RAP had been a long time coming and he was proud to see it finally in place.
"This plan has been developed to help our Council and staff recognise the strong local culture and the history of our region, ensuring both are integrated into everything that we do," he said.
"Over two thirds of our staff are recognised as Indigenous Australians, and the development of this plan provides an opportunity to reflect on what changes have occurred since 2008 when our Council formed from smaller community Councils, and the important journey that is still ahead of us."
Mr Jack said the actions in the Reconciliation Action Plan were "very exciting and meaningful".
The launch event was held in Barunga due to the special significance the community holds for all Australians, as the location where the call for the National Treaty, now known as the Barunga Statement, occurred in 1988.
The Reconciliation Action Plan will now provide a framework for Roper Gulf Regional Council's reconciliation activities over the coming two years.
