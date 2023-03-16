The inflation-proof guide to planning a holiday in 2023

For most of us, it's easier to ignore our parents' attempts to explain inflation than it is to actually engage them in a proper discussion about how things used to be. The cold hard truth is that things are getting more expensive, year after year.



And unless you are financially immune to rising prices, it is something you become keenly aware of. Suddenly, that annual membership to the footy or that weekly dinner and movie combo doesn't have quite the same sparkle.

Holidays are no different. If you're the type of person who is constantly planning your next holiday, the prospect of paying noticeably more for each trip can dampen the urge to explore. Not that it should. Regardless of which era you happen to live in, if you're shrewd about it you can still enjoy a good holiday.



Whether you've decided to keep it close to home and have started searching for accommodation in Noosa or you want to try your hand at exploring Europe on a shoestring budget, it doesn't matter.



If you're struggling to work out how to plan an inflation-proof guide to holidaying in 2023, here are a few simple but helpful tips.

Your budget is Ground Zero

Sometimes, the most obvious place to start is the best place to start. And when it comes to inflation-proof travelling, there is no better place. Before you let your imagination run wild and begin planning elaborate itineraries, be sure to work out exactly how much you will have to spend on your trip.



There's no point mapping out a month's worth of adventure only to find out that you can-at best-only afford the flights. Regardless of how big or small your budget is, knowing what you can afford to spend on your trip will ensure that you get the maximum enjoyment from it, without having to sacrifice fun or time.

With a budget, the important thing is to keep it simple. Break it down into categories: transport, accommodation, food, entertainment, emergency, etc. Then designate a certain amount for each category. If you can, designate more for each category than you planned; that way you have some flexibility, should your plans suddenly change.



And if you find by the end of your planning that you didn't need that safety net, then just spend it on something wonderful and memorable to finish off your trip.

If you can't do global, keep it local

In many ways, it's a shame it took a global pandemic to convince many of us to explore our own backyards. In a country-no, continent-as big and diverse as Australia, it seems kinda strange that for most the allure of overseas holidays has always taken precedence.



Honestly, how often have you met a traveller from Sweden or Germany or Brazil at your local cafe and found out they've seen more of Australia in three weeks than you've seen in 30 years?

But, if you are keen to take a holiday in 2023 while still keeping the pursestrings relatively tight, going somewhere local is actually a great option for your next scheduled getaway.



If you plan it right-and planning your holiday is as vital as planning your budget- you can save on flights, accommodation, food, the lot. There is also the underrated feeling of discovering somewhere magical in your backyard that you never knew existed.

Stick to the classics

Yes, things have never been more expensive than they are in 2023. That said, the ways to take an inflation-proof holiday haven't changed. And unless society undergoes a seismic restructuring, these proven methods will remain so.

From taking holidays off-season to flying mid-week, to staying in hostels instead of hotels, to taking advantage of free museum tours, and to making your own meals rather than eating out, the ways to save money on a holiday are almost as tried and true as holidays themselves.



It's not essential that you practise every method, but you will find that the more budget-friendly travel practices you embrace, the more affordable your holidaying will become.

Insure yourself

To be fair, travel insurance should and will be part of your budget. But it's surprising how often either forget or choose to neglect it. Nothing-literally, nothing-will blow your budget into a thousand pieces like falling ill or injuring yourself or having your flights cancelled and not having travel insurance.



And the crazy part is, most budget travel insurance will barely cost you a cent, in the grand scheme of your holiday.

But just because a particular insurance plan is super-cheap, doesn't mean it is automatically the right one for you or the holiday you are taking. You still need to do your due diligence and read the fine print to make sure you are covered for everything.



Inflation-proof holidays tend not to react well to unexpected expenses, so make sure you plan ahead to ensure that you don't fall to the whims of greedy tourism enterprises.



In the end, if you have your heart set on a particular holiday, more often than not you'll find a way to make it happen.



If it means spending a few more nights on the couch rather than being out with friends, then so be it. But even if you don't have to watch your account balance like a hawk, knowing how to save yourself money while having an adventure is a great life skill.

