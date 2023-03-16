Writers wanted for Katherine, Top End story book

The Katherine Region of Writers (KROW) group is in the process of writing and collecting factual stories for an anthology book to be published towards the end of this year or early next year - and the writer's group is now inviting the Top End community to contribute.
KROW's new book aims to showcase life in the Top End of the Northern Territory via a variety of stories and poems.
"Collectively we could produce a wonderful book of true stories from the place still considered the 'Last Frontier' of Australia," KROW secretary Royelene Hill said.
Mrs Hill said Katherinites were encouraged to tell their stories - such as common tales of coming to town for a few months for work without ever leaving after that.
"Writers will have to sign a written agreement to have their story published in the KROW book so no legal complications arise," she said, encouraging writers to showcase themselves instead of others. "We cannot write about people who do not agree to have their story in print."
The contribution to the book has to be either poetry or a short story of maximum 2,000 words, discussing life in the Top End.
"Real life Top End stories of incidents or events that could only happen in the Territory would be suitable," Mrs Hill said. "Also stories of why you came, and why you stayed."
Mrs Hill said anyone was allowed to contribute, "from birthright Territorians, older arrivals through to more recent arrivals".
"The work must be your own, you cannot submit on someone else's behalf," she said.
Anyone interested in writing for the anthology, can contact KROW on 0408 712 020.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.