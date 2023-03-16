Katherine Times
Writers wanted for Katherine, Top End story book

Annie Hesse
Annie Hesse
March 17 2023 - 8:00am
Writers wanted for Katherine, Top End story book

The Katherine Region of Writers (KROW) group is in the process of writing and collecting factual stories for an anthology book to be published towards the end of this year or early next year - and the writer's group is now inviting the Top End community to contribute.

