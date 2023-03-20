Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has outlined key differences between the cattle and sheep live export trades which he says speaks to why his government's plans to ban the latter will not flow through.
Speaking at the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association conference in Darwin, Mr Watt was emphatic about his government's intentions to grow and strengthen the live cattle trade.
In what has been perhaps the most anticipated Agriculture Minister's addresses ever, he said: "I'm here to tell you in the Albanese Government you have a strong supporter in Canberra on live cattle exports."
"I know some are questioning that in light of our commitment across two elections to phase out live sheep exports by sea but I will continue to say our government wants to see the live cattle trade prosper into the future," he said.
"Our support exists for many reasons but chief among them is the fact live cattle exports are a cornerstone industry for northern Australia, contributing more than $1 billion to the national economy each year.
"It is an industry that delivers vital jobs and opportunities, including for indigenous Australians, in some of the most remote parts of our country.
"It is an industry with a strong commitment to animal welfare, recording far lower mortality rates than live sheep exports. That is not surprising given the comparatively short voyages of cattle and the much hardier species being shipped.
"But these are important differences between the two trades."
Mr Watt said there were groups within the community who wanted the live sheep trade shut down overnight, but the government would not be pushed and would phase out the trade in an orderly and consultative manner.
"We recognise it will have a serious impact on many people, in WA in particular," he said.
"I don't accept it means the end of the sheep industry in WA.
"In the last year, big new markets have opened for sheep meat in places like the UK and India and we hope to land a good deal with the EU soon too.
"That will provide big new opportunities for sheep producers to sell more processed meat overseas. And again, I recognise that can't be done immediately - we don't have the processing facilities or workforce right now but I genuinely believe the sheep industry in WA has a very bright future, albeit a different one."
Mr Watt said he would continue to work with the industry and trading partners to ensure export regulations meet the high standard of animal welfare expected by Australians.
He said he knows that is something producers want too.
"Producers care about their cattle and know those regulations must ensure public confidence into the future," he said.
Mr Watt also used his address at NTCA to announce new support on the fight to keep exotic disease out of Australia. He committed to providing an additional one million doses of lumpy skin vaccines to Indonesia, with the first lot expected to arrive within months.
He also committed $1m, through CSIRO, to work with Indonesia to lift diagnostic and testing capability in local laboratories.
"We are making these commitments because the best way to reduce to risk of LSD and foot and mouth disease entering Australia is to help curb its spread on our doorstep," he said.
