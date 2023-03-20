Katherine Times
Live cattle exports have the support of Albanese Government, Murray Watt tells NTCA

Updated March 20 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
Agriculture minister Murray Watt speaking at the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association conference in Darwin this morning.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has outlined key differences between the cattle and sheep live export trades which he says speaks to why his government's plans to ban the latter will not flow through.

