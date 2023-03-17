Katherine's rich diversity celebrated in 2-day Multicultural Festival

More than 50 models are set to take to the Katherine catwalk in April to highlight the Big River's Region's rich multicultural facets.
Over two days on April 1 and 2, the Katherine Multicultural Festival promises to be a mix of culture, colour, and tantalising food, with the 'Joy of Many Colours' fashion and cultural show at Katherine Highschool set to be a highlight.
From 3pm to 6.30pm on April 1, five fashion segments will be on display - cultural, casual, business, evening and capacity building.
Attendees can also expect to see cultural performances, with children offered opportunities to participate in kid's activities.
"The fashion and cultural show has a vibrant energy and life to it, representing different cultures positively," Sabeeha Nihad, State Lead for Migration Support Programs, Australian Red Cross said, adding that some of the models have migrant and Indigenous backgrounds.
"These women involved are champions of resilience, building a better life for themselves and their families in Katherine," Ms Nihad said.
On April 2, the Taste of Many Colours will be held at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre, showcasing cultural dishes from over 25 countries.
"It's great to see the community backing this and exploring all the flavours and culture it offers," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said.
"It's such a popular event every year. It is an opportunity to interact and appreciate the different backgrounds that make up our community."
