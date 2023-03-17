NT Sports Awards finalists revealed

The finalists for the prestigious 50th annual Northern Territory Sports Awards have been revealed.
The awards, which will take place on the 1st of April, recognise not only sporting heroes, but the coaches, volunteers and officials who make both grassroots and high performance sport possible in the Territory.
This is the first time a new format has been introduced where the finalists are being announced ahead of the awards gala dinner, creating a buzz of excitement.
Vying for coveted title of NT Sportsperson of the Year are Special Olympian Luke Purtill, Olympian Jeremy Hayward and National Judo Champion Alannah Joyce.
Luke Purtill became the first Territorian to compete at a Special Olympic National competition where he reached the podium in two equestrian events with a silver and a bronze.
Jeremy Hayward is no stranger to the NT Sports Awards as a past winner in 2015. His stellar international hockey career has continued and he was a key part of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medal team.
Judo rising star Alannah Joyce won the 2022 Junior Australian National Championships in the 70kg division and is now ranked number two in Australia for the division.
Minister for Sport, Kate Worden, said the Northern Territory Sports Awards were a prestigious event now in its 50th year.
"The Territory's finest sportspeople have been recognised over the years and this year's list of finalists again includes our very best athletes, teams, coaches, officials and volunteers," she said.
"The calibre of these athletes, teams and those that make sporting competitions in the Territory possible is second to none and I congratulate all of the finalists on their achievements."
The full list of finalists for the NT Sports Awards:
NT Sportsperson of the Year
Luke Purtill - Equestrian
Jeremy Hayward - Hockey
Alannah Joyce - Judo
NT Junior Sportsperson of the Year
Thomas Menzies - Cricket
Alannah Joyce - Judo
Amy Stripling - Hockey
NT Masters Sportsperson of the Year
Penny Shearer - Power Lifting
Nicole Thomson - BMX
John Bermingham - Athletics
NT Team of the Year
Darwin Salties - NBL1 Basketball
Darwin Buffs Swimming Club
Northern Territory Titans Under 19 Girls - Rugby League
NT Local Performance of the Year
Ashley Chandrasinghe - Cricket
Macenzee Dixon - Hockey
Tim Hewitt - Triathlon
Eric Johnston Coach of the Year
Meg Clohesy - Rugby League
Michelle Caden - Hockey
Michael Rochford - Boxing
NT Official of the Year
Amy Butler - Basketball
Courtney Green - Basketball
Gary Pendlebury - Motorsports
NT Volunteer of the Year
Danila Lochrin - Equestrian/Rugby League
Donna Capes - AFL
Mark White - Cricket
Karen Schneider Sports Medicine Australia Safer Sport Award
Sarah Polhill - University Pirates Rugby Union Football Club
Scott Reed - Palmerston Rugby Union Club
Laura Luchetti - Litchfield Bears Rugby League/Rugby Union/Touch Football
