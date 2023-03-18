K-Town tourist attraction comes 2nd on national stage

Katherine has been put on the map once again with one of the town's major tourist attractions coming second in the 2022 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards.
The awards, held in Sydney, saw Australia's tourism industry unite to celebrate the premier tourism businesses in the country and reveal the national winners.
Northern Territory tourism and hospitality operators were awarded a swag of medals including two gold, two silver and four bronze at the annual event celebrating exceptional experiences.
Katherine's Outback Experience took out Silver in the Tourist Attractions category on the national stage.
"Holy Hatbox, we just came second for best Tourist Attraction in Australia, at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney," Outback Experience owners Tom and Annabel Curtain shared with their thousands of followers on social media.
"... to all the legends that turned up to our shows in Katherine and while we tour the country, we are truly so grateful," they said.
Char Restaurant and The Darwin Club at Admiralty House NT were awarded the best Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services Australia-wide, bringing home gold for the Territory.
Also taking home gold, Darwin Festival, the winner of the Major Festivals and Events category.
In another win for the Northern Territory, Darwin has been announced as the host for the 2023 Australian Tourism Awards and the inaugural Australian tourism industry conference, in March next year.
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Nicole Manison, in congratulating the NT's finalists and winners said it was "fantastic" to see their hard work, dedication and passion for the tourism industry rewarded and recognised at a national level.
"The Territory's wonderful attractions, tours, unique experiences and culture would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our local industry, who make up an enormous part of the Territory's workforce," she said.
"Winning the right to host the 2023 awards is a major coup for Darwin and will allow us to showcase our fantastic city to tourism industry professionals from around Australia, increasing visitation and boosting the economy."
Earlier this year Tom Curtain was inducted into the Hands of Fame at the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival which recognises people for their contribution to the Australian Country Music Industry.
