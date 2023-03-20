Cattlewomen gather for ladies lunch

Cattlewomen from all corners of the NT gathered in the big smoke last week to come together for the annual Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) Ladies Lunch.
The Ladies Lunch is part of the NTCA's two-day conference, celebrating the achievements and the importance of the Territory's pastoral industry.
This year's Ladies Lunch was held at the Darwin Turf Club, with close to 200 cattlewomen in attendance.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.