NT Cattle Queen honoured

In an emotional speech at the NTCA dinner, Katherine cattlewoman Val Dyer accepted the organisation's life membership - an honour bestowed upon those who have made a significant contribution to the Northern Territory's cattle industry.
To this date the only ever female president of the NT Cattlemen's Association, Mrs Dyer has spent a lifetime advancing and protecting the industry from her Hayfield Station home, which she and husband John bought in 1974.
The highly respected pastoral matriarch said being awarded the NTCA's life membership was "very special" and a "great honour".
"It's been a great journey," she said, adding that the NTCA had been her "third priority" in life, behind her beloved family and her business.
The former teacher and Deputy Principal of the Katherine Area School with an honours degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of New England, has been active in other industry and community organisations, including the Cattle Council of Australia and the Isolated Children and Parents Association.
In 1995 Mrs Dyer was named the inaugural NT Rural Woman of the Year.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
