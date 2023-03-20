War Memorial marks Tindal's involvement in Iraq Invasion 20 years on

The Australian War Memorial is marking the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq with a preview of one of the centrepieces to its new galleries, a former RAAF Tindal-based F/A-18 Classic Hornet fighter.
In March 2003, a combined force of American, British and Australian troops under US leadership invaded Iraq in what was referred to as "the Second Gulf War".
"Our new galleries will tell the story of Iraq in all of its complexity," Memorial Director Matt Anderson said.
"We will acknowledge the courage and skill of the Australian service men and women who were deployed into harm's way.
"This anniversary, it is important to acknowledge the contribution of Australians who took part, and acknowledge the families who love and continue to support them."
The US-led objective was to locate and destroy suspected weapons of mass destruction. The small team of Australian Army, Air Force and Navy assisted the operation.
Within three weeks coalition forces had seized Baghdad, and Iraq's President, Saddam Hussein, had been overthrown. No weapons of mass destruction were ever found.
Fourteen F/A-18 Hornet aircraft from RAAF base Tindal's 75 Squadron played a significant role in the war in Iraq.
"One of these F/A-18 Hornet aircraft will be a centrepiece of the new Iraq War gallery," Lead Curator Dr Kerry Neale said.
At the height of the war, the Hornets were also used to attack Iraqi ground forces with laser-guided bombs.
Targets included tanks, trucks and artillery, as well as bunkers and storage areas for fuel and ammunition.
As Iraqi resistance crumbled, the Hornets also flew close air-support missions to assist Australian and other troops on the ground.
Inside the new galleries, in addition to the fighter jet, will be a sealed tin of red paint, paint stained shoes and a snow globe - all part of a famous protest.
"The Memorial's collection also consists of anti-war material in the collection, dating back from as early as the First World War, through to recent conflicts," Dr Neale said.
"Many will remember one of the most iconic anti-war protests, when the Sydney Opera House was scaled by protestors and 'No War' was painted on its famous sails. This happened on March 18, two days before the invasion of Iraq even began."
Mr Anderson said putting these items on display together at the Australian War Memorial was a "powerful reminder that, in any healthy democracy, decisions to go to war and our community's determined desire for peace" were "always interconnected".
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
