Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

War Memorial marks Tindal's involvement in Iraq Invasion 20 years on

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
March 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anti-war protest items will be on display at the Australian War Memorial alongside a former RAAF Tindal F-18 Hornet to mark the 20th anniversary of the Iraq Invasion. Picture supplied.

The Australian War Memorial is marking the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq with a preview of one of the centrepieces to its new galleries, a former RAAF Tindal-based F/A-18 Classic Hornet fighter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.