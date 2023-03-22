Ex primary industries minister new Chair of NT livestock exporters

Ken Vowles has been elected Chairman of the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association (NTLEA), in a move that sees the former NT primary industries minister renew his long-standing advocacy work in support of the northern livestock industry.
Mr Vowles, who joined the NTLEA board last year as an independent director, was confirmed as chairman at a meeting of exporters last week after David Warriner formally stood down from the position he has held since 2016.
"I'm really excited by this opportunity to lead the NTLEA and do what I can to support the livestock export industry which continues to be so important to the NT," Mr Vowles said.
"I'm proud of my family's long and ongoing connection with the NT cattle industry, especially across the Barkly region.
"My great grandmother Rosie Alexandria was born at, and named after, Alexandria Station and my grandmother Lillian Alroy was born at Alroy Downs Station. We've also got strong family connections with Brunette Downs and Corella Creek."
Mr Vowles said his work with the NTLEA to promote cattle and buffalo exports would complement his other roles, including as managing director of Darwin-based Wuk Wuk Consulting which provides a wide range of services across a number of industries, including supporting indigenous business development.
Mr Vowles has also recently been appointed to the board of the Northern WA and NT Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub, which includes working alongside NT Farmers, the NT Cattlemen's Association, NT Government and Charles Darwin University to strengthen the climate resilience of agricultural producers, traditional owners and regional communities.
"We know the importance of strong bipartisan support for the NT's livestock export industry and I'm committed to helping exporters, producers and everyone involved in the live trade from across the supply chain, to ensure their voice heard here in the Territory and also at Federal level," Mr Vowles said.
"I worked closely with the NTLEA when I was NT Primary Industries Minister from 2016 to 2018, and also during the four years prior to that as shadow minister.
"A real highlight of my time as Minister was to officially open NTLEA's upgraded Berrimah Export Yards in 2018 and stand alongside NTLEA chairman David Warriner at that event.
"David Warriner's service to the NT livestock industry has been immense, especially in the past decade or so, which has included three years as president of the NTCA and six-and-a-half years as NTLEA chairman."
NTLEA CEO Tom Dawkins welcomed Mr Vowles' election, which he said enjoyed the unanimous and enthusiastic support of NTLEA members.
"The NTLEA has enjoyed strong and stable leadership since its establishment in 1980 and I'm confident that proud tradition will continue with Ken Vowles as our chairman," he said.
"We are all indebted to David Warriner for his fearless leadership of our industry and his wise counsel, even in recent months when he has been on medical leave," Mr Dawkins said.
"We're delighted that David's health is improving and his recovery is progressing steadily. I'm very grateful to David and Ken, as well as NTLEA Deputy Chairman Patrick Underwood who has stepped-up to act as chairman in recent months, for their support and guidance."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
