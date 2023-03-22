Katherine Times
Ex primary industries minister new Chair of NT livestock exporters

Annie Hesse
March 22 2023
Ken Vowles has been elected Chairman of the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association (NTLEA), in a move that sees the former NT primary industries minister renew his long-standing advocacy work in support of the northern livestock industry.

