Bombing commemorated

A commemorative service for the 81st Anniversary of the Bombing of Katherine will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at the Katherine Museum from 9.45am.
The Andrews Sisters Tribute Show and a morning tea will follow the official ceremony.
"The Katherine Museum recognises the support from the NT Government, and we would like to acknowledge the funding support through the NTG's 2021 Major Community Benefit Events Grant to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the Bombing of Katherine and now the 81st anniversary also," Museum CEO Lauren Reed said.
"We would also like to acknowledge the support of RAAF Base Tindal, Katherine Town Council, RSL Katherine Sub-Branch, volunteers, and community members."
A free concert - MoTown Tribute Show - will be held at the Museum from 5.45pm.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.