72 SQN and Katherine's war history 'tied together'

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
March 22 2023 - 8:00am
Katherine's war history is closely tied to the history of RAAF Tindal's 75 Squadron.

When the region commemorates the 81st anniversary of the Bombing of Katherine on Wednesday, March 22, a single F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 75 Squadron at RAAF Tindal will conduct a low-level flypast over the Katherine Museum as a mark of respect - and to highlight the close ties the Air Force community on the outskirts of town has with the Katherine community.

