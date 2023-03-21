When the region commemorates the 81st anniversary of the Bombing of Katherine on Wednesday, March 22, a single F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 75 Squadron at RAAF Tindal will conduct a low-level flypast over the Katherine Museum as a mark of respect - and to highlight the close ties the Air Force community on the outskirts of town has with the Katherine community.
"Last year, I had the privilege of flying the flypast," RAAF Tindal Wing Commander Martin Parker, Commanding Officer of 75 Squadron, said.
"The date has great significance for Katherine, but also for 75 Squadron as our history is closely linked."
WGCDR Parker said 75 Squadron - based in Tindal - was stood up in response to the war events, being formed on March 4, 81 years ago.
On March 22, 1942, the Squadron flew its first offensive - striking Japanese Betty Bombers over the mountains in Papua New Guinea.
"History has tied us together," WGCDR Parker said.
"On the same day Katherine was attacked, 75 Squadron was fighting the same enemy.
"Geographically we were separated, but we were fighting the same war."
When the allied position in New Guinea found itself under pressure and Japanese aircraft had been sighted over the Torres Strait Islands and Cape York in northern Australia in early 1942, it was decided a fighter squadron needed to be based at Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea to defend the town's important airfields and port facilities.
The RAAF received an allocation of 25 P-40 Kittyhawk fighters in late February and used it to form No. 75 Squadron on March 4, 1942.
But the need to reinforce Port Moresby's defences was so pressing that the squadron was only given nine days to train with the aircraft before it deployed to PNG.
When the squadron's 21 pilots arrived in Port Moresby, only four of them - including its commander - had previously flown in combat missions.
Taking part in the Battle of Port Moresby, 75 Squadron's Kittyhawks shot down a Japanese bomber, before attacking the Japanese airstrip at Lae, destroying 14 aircraft - including two during a dogfight - and damaging another five on March 22.
"Australia had to provide a rapid response to the Japanese threat, fighting the enemy in PNG, " WGCDR Parker.
"Now the history of 75 Squadron is tied together with the Bombing of Katherine."
To highlight these ties, a 75 Squadron F-35A will approach from the west and pass over the Katherine Museum at around 10am on March 22, 2023, before returning to RAAF Base Tindal.
