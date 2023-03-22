US Marines arrive in Top End

The 12th rotation of United States Marines has arrived in the Northern Territory.
Over the next seven months, up to 2,500 Marines will conduct combined training exercises with their Australian Defence Force (ADF) counterparts, as well as other partner nations.
The rotation aims to enhance the capabilities, interoperability and readiness of the ADF and the United States Marine Corps and is a significant part of the United States Force Posture Initiatives, a hallmark of Australia's Alliance with America.
Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said the US was Australia's "most vital security partner".
"The strength of our Alliance highlights our joint commitment to promoting a secure, stable, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," Mr Marles said.
"Our cooperation with the US has been instrumental to enhance the capability and interoperability of both nations through joint exercises and activities.
"Australia-US force posture cooperation will continue to offer significant investment into Australia, including opportunities for Australian industry."
Since its establishment in 2011, the Marine Rotational Force has expanded from an initial 200 Marines to now ten times that size each year.
Commanding Officer Headquarters Northern Command, Captain Mitchell Livingstone, said having the Marine rotation in the Top End would not only help build interoperability between the ADF and the US, but also serves to increase regional cooperation with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific.
"Over the next six months, the ADF and USMC will conduct a comprehensive range of training activities including humanitarian assistance, security operations, and high-end live fire exercises, all of which better prepare our forces to respond effectively to contingencies that may arise," he said.
The Marines will remain in Australia until October 2023.
Last week, the Federal Government announced an expansion in the Submarine Rotational Force, which will see US nuclear-powered submarines rotate through HMAS Stirling in Western Australia from 2027.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
