Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

NT's wombat and possum-like fossils fill evolutionary gap

March 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Remains of an early ancestor of the wombat that lived about 25 million years ago have been found. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

An early relative of the wombat with a powerful bite and a possum with large teeth have been discovered in central Australia, helping to solve an evolutionary puzzle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.