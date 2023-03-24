Mentoring workshops teach 'discipline, respect, positive mindset'

A specialised mentoring program for youth in the Katherine region has seen more than 120 young people from Jilkminggan take part in a workshop fostering a positive mindset and attitude.
Funded by the Roper Gulf Regional Council, international DJ Charly T, founder of Dream - Impact - Inspire, spent four days in the small community about 150km south-east of Katherine, to teach "discipline and respect" with the help of fitness and music activities.
"The participating young people engaged very well with all the activities," Charly T said. "The excitement was very high when a few of the boys started to freestyle and battle each other, rapping on the microphone.
"By doing this in front of their peers, we could notice their confidence growing."
Charly T said by building positive relationships between the young participants and the Dream - Impact - Inspire team participants engaged with confidence.
Pine Creek teenager Kevin Thompson, who was hired by Dream - Impact - Inspire to be part of the community engagement team, said he enjoyed the program which not only offered him employment but also the opportunity to meet new people and teach the next generation new skills.
"The program is fantastic," he said.
"It is so important to have discipline for self growth and respect for others, and the program teaches how to make a positive change."
Dream - Impact - Inspire travels across the Katherine region to deliver mentoring workshops to young people in some of the region's most remote locations.
