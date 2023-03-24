North Aus Food Futures keynote speakers announced

A Young Farmer of the Year and an Israeli expert in water efficiency will be the keynote speakers of the 2023 North Australia Food Futures Conference.
Hosted by the NT Farmers Association in partnership with AgForce and OrdCo, the conference will be held in Darwin from May 22 to 25.
Keynote speakers Dr Anika Molesworth and Shahar Dayan are set to deliver thought provoking presentations, with agricultural podcaster and media professional, Nicole Bond, engaged as master of ceremonies for the three-day event.
"It is enormously exciting to have secured Dr Molesworth and Shahar for the conference," NT Farmers CEO Paul Burke said.
"Both speakers will draw upon their global experience and provide insights into how agriculture in north Australia can adapt to climate change and business trends.
"Dr Molesworth is a farmer, scientist and passionate communicator on agriculture and climate change issues, who is committed to helping to create sustainable and vibrant rural landscapes now and for the future."
A founding Director of Farmers for Climate Action - a national network of over 7,000 Australian farmers undertaking climate change action, author of Our Sunburnt Country and 2015 Young Farmer of the Year, Dr Molesworth is set to deliver a keynote speech during the northern realities session of the conference.
Her insights will explore how modern farming in the north can help the industry adapt and respond to climate change.
Shahar Dayan, the head of the Strategic Crops Division for global irrigation company Rivulis, will be traveling from Israel to discuss how farmers in northern Australia can more efficiently use grow crops on limited water.
"The presentation from Shahar will enable farmers in the north to learn about the latest global trends and best practices related to water efficiency," Mr Burke said.
"The presentation is not to be missed, all farmers will benefit from the water efficiency insights that he will provide."
The theme of this year's conference is 'northern myths, opportunities and realities', with more than 70 speakers expected to present invaluable information about the future of the agricultural sector in the north.
The event is Australia's largest conference on agricultural development in north Australia.
