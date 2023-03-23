Katherine Times
Events to be promoted in KTC's Festivals of the Dry brochure

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
March 23 2023 - 4:00pm
Katherine's Travelling Film Festival at Nitmiluk is set to feature in the Festivals of the Dry brochure.

The Katherine Town Council is calling on all event organisers across the Katherine region to have their upcoming events promoted in the Festivals of the Dry brochure.

