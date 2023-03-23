Events to be promoted in KTC's Festivals of the Dry brochure

The Katherine Town Council is calling on all event organisers across the Katherine region to have their upcoming events promoted in the Festivals of the Dry brochure.
Festivals of the Dry showcases events held in the region from May to September.
"The dry season is a special time of year and this event guide showcases that," Katherine Mayor Lis Clark said.
"It's when the region comes alive with ... things to do."
Council organises and distributes the free program every year, to let the community and visitors know what is going on.
Anyone can submit their event online on the council website.
