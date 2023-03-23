Jingili Song Project to hit Godinymayin stage

Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre is gearing up to host a performing arts event, The Jingili Song Project, with musician Stuart Joel Nuggett taking the stage supported by Darwin-based musicians David Garnham and The Reasons to Live.
A Jingili man from Kulumindini (Elliott) now based in Alice Springs, Nugget is the driving force and voice behind the Jingili Song Project and performs music in both English and Jingulu, with he and his family being some of the last speakers of the language and working to preserve, share, and sustain it in the Northern Territory.
Guided by his mother when writing many of the lyrics for the Jingili Song Project, the program has become a family effort.
While touring in the Territory with the Jingili Song Project, workshops for schools and community centres are also on offer, participatory sessions to teach and foster new works in language, while promoting the new Jingulu-language single Ilbingini (When the water goes down).
The Jingili Song Project will be on stage at Godinymayin on April 6 from 7pm to 9pm.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
