An outback cricket tournament has risen from the ashes, as Larrimah played host to the first instalment of the Irish Ashes competition in more than 20 years.
The original tournament ran from 1990 through to 2001, and drew in players from surrounding towns including Mataranka, Larrimah, Borroloola, Katherine.
Event organiser and owner of the Larrimah Hotel Steve Baldwin said the revived event had been a long time coming, with previous attempts at hosting the contest disrupted due to events beyond his control.
"We've been trying for the last couple of years, but COVID didn't allow us to," Mr Baldwin said.
"The council got the oval going again, and I wanted to get some community events happening."
Four teams competed on the day: one from Mataranka, one from Larrimah, one from Maryfield Station and another from Tarlee.
This presented the opportunity to square some unsettled scores between the two towns, as the 2001 final between Mataranka and Larrimah ended in a draw due to rain.
Mataranka eventually won the day, with the deed to be commemorated on the perpetual trophy that still remained in the possession of the Larrimah Hotel.
The publican said there was one piece of the event's history unaccounted for, and he was looking through the many trophies stored at the hotel for the titular prize.
"Apparently back then they burnt a bat and actually made some ashes, but I haven't found them yet," Mr Baldwin said.
In all, Mr Baldwin said the day was a success as the event had brought people together through sport, and there was already talk of hosting future tournaments.
"There were kids who used to come with their parents back then, and are now playing 20 years later. It's a good thing to get going," he said.
"They also want to do a mid-year one."
There were kids who used to come with their parents back then, and are now playing 20 years later.- Steve Baldwin
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.