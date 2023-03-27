Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

The Larrimah Irish Ashes was hosted in the outback town for the first time since 2001

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
March 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Larrimah Hotel hosted the first instalment of the Irish Ashes in more than 20 years. Picture by Larrimah Hotel
The Larrimah Hotel hosted the first instalment of the Irish Ashes in more than 20 years. Picture by Larrimah Hotel

An outback cricket tournament has risen from the ashes, as Larrimah played host to the first instalment of the Irish Ashes competition in more than 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.