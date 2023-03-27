Bombing of Katherine commemorated

The 81st anniversary of the Bombing of Katherine was commemorated at the Katherine Museum on March 22.
Acting Senior Australian Defence Officer at RAAF Base Tindal, Squadron Leader Peter Gibson, said it "was an absolute honour" to join with the Katherine community for the commemoration of "a very significant event in our nation's history when the second world war came to Australia".
"RAAF Tindal's history is intrinsically tied to the bombing raids of northern Australia."
Tindal's Number 75 Squadron was formed soon after the attack on the north began.
"The base was also named after Wing Commander Archie Tindal, who died aged 26 on 19 February 1942 while manning a Lewis machine gun against attacking Japanese aircraft at RAAF Base Darwin," Squadron Leader Peter Gibson said.
"He is believed to be the first Air Force casualty on mainland Australia during the Second World War, and is buried at the Adelaide River War Cemetery.
"This commemorative service ensures these events are remembered by a new generation of Katherine residents and Australians."
