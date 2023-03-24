Recovery efforts are underway in Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole following severe flooding which caused extensive damage to communities and surrounding homelands.
The Northern Territory Government continues to work in collaboration with community organisations and industry to ensure residents can return to their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.
The assessments of Kalkarindji and Daguragu are complete, and critical infrastructure and essential services are being urgently repaired.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said teams were working around the clock and in partnership with community organisations to ensure people would return to their homes as soon as it was "sustainably safe to do so".
"We acknowledge the hundreds of Territorians who have had to evacuate their homes due to this severe flooding event, and we thank them for their patience during this challenging time," Ms Fyles said.
Local Indigenous Cultural Recovery Advisers from each community have been deployed to assist in managing culturally sensitive matters, whilst contractors work to clean and restore properties ahead of repatriation.
Advisers and other community members who have been flown out to observe recovery efforts are providing accurate first-hand information which is being shared with community members at the Centre for National Resilience.
Animal welfare teams are working in communities to make sure pets are fed and safe.
Pigeon Hole has been significantly impacted and is undergoing further assessment and planning for recovery.
While the restoration work is underway, access to Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole is limited to authorised personnel only.
The restoration work will continue until all services are fully operational and residents can return safely to their communities.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
