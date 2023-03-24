Katherine Times
Concerns raised about slow lumpy skin vaccination rollout in Indo

By Shan Goodwin
March 25 2023 - 8:00am
Using Australian-developed pain relief on LSD-infected animals is trailed in Semarang in Indonesia. Picture by Mark Phelps.

SLOW rates of vaccination for lumpy skin disease across Indonesia is emerging as a key concern for authorities and Australian beef producers have been urged to look closely at what market closures will mean for their business and think through diversification options.

