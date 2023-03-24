Man dies trapped underneath truck trailer near Vic River Roadhouse

A man has lost his life after becoming trapped underneath a trailer.
Northern Territory Police are investigating the "non-suspicious" fatal road incident that happened at around 5.15pm on March 23, near the Victoria River Roadhouse.
Police said officers attended the scene, where the man was declared deceased.
Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances of how the driver became trapped underneath the trailer and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
NT Worksafe has been notified.
Traffic diversions are in place as the truck and trailer remain blocking the inbound lane to Katherine on the Victoria Highway.
Police said motorists should expect delays and are urged to avoid the area if possible.
Police are calling for any witnesses, particularly those with dash cam footage, who may have seen a truck and trailer pulled over on the Victoria Highway near the Victoria River Roadhouse to make contact with police on 131 444.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
