Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

OPINION: Indigenous voices not heard despite elders travelling to Canberra

By Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Senator for the Nt
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:03am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous elder Sammy Ponto travelled to Canberra to have his voice heard.

On Wednesday I was proud to host at Parliament House 22 Aboriginal leaders and community members from right across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.