Wild things to be showcased at Godinymayin

On Friday, March 31, Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre will be opening its new exhibition in the Lambert Gallery.
Wild Things! is set to give visitors an insight into the fantastical imaginations of some of the Territory's most unique illustrators and comic book creators.
New worlds of Indigenous superheroes, gun slinging bushrangers, psychedelic journey folk and sentient robots from a strange and distant future can be explored in more than 40 works from Wild North Comics which will be featured in the gallery, with 27 for sale as poster art.
The exhibition will include a trove of sci-fi, fantasy, surrealistic scenes and experimental comic book art from around the Northern Territory and Australia. "Wild Things! takes us inside the creative processes of the artists, animators, illustrators and filmmakers behind the comics," Godinymayin gallery coordinator Max Paez said.
Since launching in 2021, Darwin-based Wild North Comics has been spreading its tendrils across the country, exploring imaginative worlds, action packed stories, Indigenous perspectives, and mind-bending sci-fi - all through the medium of illustration and sequential story.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
