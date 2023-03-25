Councils steps up support services for displaced flood victims

With hundreds of people temporarily residing in the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience, Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) staff are working hard to provide care for displaced community members.
Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole residents were evacuated from their communities on March 3, following severe flooding across the region.
VDRC staff members who were also evacuated from the affected communities have joined community members in Howards Springs until it is safe to return home.
Night Patrol, the Community Development Program, Aged Care and NDIS departments are now directing their services and support normally delivered in communities towards those staying in the Centre for National Resilience.
A Night Patrol model has been established within the centre through the support of patrollers who have been evacuated to the facility.
Female and male Night Patrol teams are providing valuable support and engagement with evacuees, providing support and care for their countrymen and women living in the facility.
Meanwhile, Community Development Program staff are engaging participants of the program in activities and training whilst they are away from their communities.
Several participants are undertaking a Civil Construction training program, equipping them with the skills to help rebuild their communities once they are safe to return home.
A weekly shuttle service from Howard Springs to Darwin is also in the works to enable elderly residents to safely leave the facility for shopping, socialising and medical appointments.
Residents are also engaging with arts and crafts activities via the pop-up art space coordinated by the Karungkarni Art Centre.
Brian Pedwell, Mayor of Victoria Daly Regional, thanked Council staff for their hard work.
"Having so many people evacuated from their communities was always going to be challenging. It's incredibly important however that our Council still provides services to ensure the most vulnerable in our community are taken care of," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.