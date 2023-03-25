Katherine Times
From the Mayor's desk

By Katherine Mayor Lis Clark
March 26 2023 - 8:00am
Mayor Lis Clark.

Council had a presentation from the YMCA recently. The Y run events for youth, they have their gym, and provide many other services. They hold events there, for example they held Council's Come and Try Sports Expo and the Seniors Expo. Call into the Y to see what is available for you.

