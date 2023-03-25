From the Mayor's desk

Council had a presentation from the YMCA recently. The Y run events for youth, they have their gym, and provide many other services. They hold events there, for example they held Council's Come and Try Sports Expo and the Seniors Expo. Call into the Y to see what is available for you.
The Multicultural Festival is on the weekend of April 1 and 2. The Joy of Many Colours fashion show will be at the High School from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday April 1.
The Taste of Many Colours food festival will be on Sunday April 2 at the Godinymayin Centre. There are two time slots to try out the food, 3.00pm to 4.30pm and 4.30pm to 6.00pm. These are free events. Please go to the news section on the Council website, katherine.nt.gov.au, to get the link to register for your free ticket.
The free Festivals of the Dry events program is being prepared again. If you would like to put your event into the program, please fill in the form on our website. The program will be printed and distributed around town so that the community and our visitors know what is coming up.
The spring School Holiday Program will be out soon. The program is very popular with a number of events for our young folk. Some events you will need to register for as they have limited of numbers. We still need our talented young people to register for Council's Youth Concert. Anyone up to the age of 25 can perform.
If you have a talent in playing an instrument, sing or anything that is entertaining then this is an opportunity for you to show everyone. It is free to enter. It is on Wednesday April 12 at the Town Square. Go to Council's website to sign up.
