Letter to the editor

For many years now the Katherine Town Council has held half hour open forums at its monthly meetings to give community members an opportunity to raise matters of concern.
It is undeniable that these forums have contributed to the development of Katherine.
The present Council no longer holds these open forums. Community members may ask questions during the meetings but only about matters that are on the agenda.
Efforts by community members to speak about other matters are thwarted, as occurred with me recently at the January meeting when I was discourteously instructed to 'shut up and sit down'.
In a municipality the size of Katherine it would be unrealistic to consider that there would be no questions from community members about various matters of concern.
For the Council to insist that community members are not able to place matters of concern on the agenda for discussion is either gross negligence on the Council's behalf or a deliberate attempt by the Council to deprive community members of an opportunity to raise such matters,
Freedom of speech is one of the cherished values that we have in our democratic society.
The Mayor, Councillors and CEO in particular should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves if it is their intention to continue to restrict this democratic principle at its meetings.
Regardless of whether this restriction is being done deliberately or negligently, the Council members should be ashamed of themselves.
- Bruce Francais
