Beauty of the bush celebrated

The Territory's best bush photographs have been crowned in the annual Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's (NTCA) photo competition.
Judged by a representative of competition sponsor Elders, Territory cattle legend Terry Underwood and the Administrator of the Northern Territory, Professor Hugh Heggie, the four winning images highlight life on the land in the NT.
The Administrator said he was "delighted" to be invited to be a judge of the competition which highlighted "the unique beauty of the Territory captured through the eyes of the photographers".
In its 14th year, the competition is open to all members of the NTCA, and each year the competition is a highlight of the Association's conference where a public voting takes place for the People's Choice Award.
The 2023 winners were announced at the NTCA gala dinner at the Darwin Convention Centre.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
