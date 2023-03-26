First Kalk flood evacuees head home

Territorians evacuated during the devastating floods in Kalkarindji in early March have begun their journey home from the Centre for National Resilience in Howard Springs.
Around 50 evacuees are on their way back to the Victoria Daly Region, after the Northern Territory Government, community organisations and contractors worked together to urgently restore homes, critical infrastructure and essential services.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the NTG had been working in partnership with community organisations and industry to ensure evacuees could get home in a safe way.
"It will be a staged approach to get evacuees home, we are making sure that power and water is available in the community," Ms Fyles said.
"The second half of the hardship payments will also be made available once people return home to assist them in purchasing much needed items."
Kalkarindji suffered less damage than Daguragu and Pigeon Hole, and repatriations to the community will continue this week in a staged approach.
Other evacuees will be repatriated when their homes are repaired.
The local store has been restocked and the health centre and the school are also set to reopen.
A vet and livestock inspector have been on the ground in the affected areas to provide treatments if required to animals that did not travel to Darwin with their owners.
More than 700 residents were evacuated to the Centre for National Resilience due to the flooding event which caused severe damage to Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole.
The Government said assessments of Daguragu were complete and a Waste Management Plan has been approved for implementation, with remediation works now underway.
Pigeon Hole experienced severe flooding and remains inaccessible by road, delaying repair and repatriation activities.
Residents will receive their second hardship payment when they return to community.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
