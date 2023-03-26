Administrator visits K-Town

The new Administrator of the Northern Territory, Professor Hugh Heggie, and his partner Ruth Jones, have paid a visit to Katherine, stopping in at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre.
They were met by Board Chairman Robbie Friel and given a guided tour of the current facilities, as well as a look at the current construction site and Arts Trail expansion works.
"We spent about 90 minutes hosting His Honour, and talking about our upcoming exhibitions - showing works by Kamahi Djordon King and the Wild North Comics artists," Godinymayin Director Eric Holowacz said.
"We also had an informal round table discussion with the Godinymayin team in our office and discussed the opportunity to invite His Honour back to Katherine to help us open the new facilities later this year which is expected to happen in October."
Professor Heggie was sworn in as the 23rd Administrator of the Northern Territory on February 2.
As Administrator, he represents the Crown, performing a similar constitutional role to that of a State Governor.
Throughout his 50-year health career, Professor Heggie has demonstrated service and excellence in clinical practice, leadership, management and administrative fields, with his compassionate contributions to the health and wellbeing of the Northern Territory's population recognised in January 2021 with the awarding of the Public Service Medal (PSM) for outstanding public service to community health in the NT.
Prior to his appointment Dr Heggie was the Chief Health Officer and Executive Director of Public Health and Clinical Excellence in the NT from 2016 to 2022, and an Executive Member of the Northern Territory Health Leadership Committee.
His leadership and advice played a significant role in ensuring the safety of Territorians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
