Local artists returns to GYRACC with new exhibition

Katherine-based artist and Gurindji man Kamahi Djordon King is returning to his former workplace, the Godinmayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre with an exhibition of his newest visual art work.
BLAK on a Hot Tin Roof in the K Space Gallery is a reflection of his younger years and homage to the shanties that were built when he was little.
"My grandfather, George Kruger, purchased a large block on Second Street and built two of these for his family to live in. I remember it well, and those memories of yesterday have inspired much in this exhibition for Godinymayin," Mr King said.
The works draw inspiration from the tin walls of his childhood home where cement floors were wet down each morning to keep the shanties cool during the heat of the day and into the night.
Mr King's new exhibition also features a collection of campdogs - canine figures made from paper clay and recycled materials.
"The campdogs are representative of the cheeky dogs that can still be found in Katherine and its surrounding Indigenous communities, wandering and of their own mind, whose antics are both adored and avoided," he said.
Mr King's latest exhibition demonstrates his commitment to sustainability, with all works made from recycled materials like paper waste, discarded siding, and cotton left by road trains as they pass through Katherine.
"I like to take unwanted things out of the environment, and then make something beautiful with little to no carbon pawprint," he said.
His art is also a very personal reflection of his own cultural heritage, exploring Indigenous Australian identity and local history.
"The word and the idea of BLAK represents an emergence from the past, and a new way that we Australian Aboriginal people represent and see ourselves.
"It is also the initials of my younger brother Bruce Lee Arthur King - so as acronym, the exhibition title is a tribute to him."
BLAK on a Hot Tin Roof, created specially for Godinymayin will be celebrating Mr King's versatility, dedication to sustainability, nostalgia, and latest body of work from Friday March 31, from 6pm.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.